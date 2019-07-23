Trump’s compromise budget deal to boost spending, raise debt ceiling

Trump’s compromise budget deal to boost spending, raise debt ceiling04:42
The budget compromise that President Trump is trying to pass would raise the debt ceiling until 2021and increase government spending caps by 320 billion dollars – a turnaround from 2016, when Trump vowed to eliminate the entire national debt over the course of eight years. Former Florida Republican Congressman Carlos Curbelo and Washington Post Political Columnist Dana Milbank discuss President Trump’s recent record of backing down on campaign promises.