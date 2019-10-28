The Inquiry: White House told as early as May of Ukraine President’s concerns about Giuliani and Sondland

As the impeachment inquiry pushes forward, NBC News is reporting that the White House knew as early as May that Rudy Giuliani and EU Ambassador Sondland were in contact with the newly elected Ukrainian President. Katy Tur discusses with MSNBC Correspondent Garrett Haake, Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Michael Fuchs, Former Federal Prosecutor for the Southern District of New York Berit Berger, and NBC News National Political Reporter Josh Lederman.