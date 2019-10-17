The Inquiry: White House Chief of Staff admits Ukraine aid withheld

Democrats say it is potentially impeachable for the President to ask a foreign government to investigate political rivals, and to withhold foreign aid while doing so. Both of which Mick Mulvaney admitted to while simultaneously arguing it's not a big deal. NBC News Correspondent Peter Alexander, MSNBC Correspondent Garrett Haake, NBC News National Political Reporter Josh Lederman, and Third Way Vice President and Former House Intel Committee Staffer, Mieke Eoyang join Katy Tur to discuss.