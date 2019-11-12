The Inquiry: White House advisors clash over impeachment

The public hearings in the impeachment inquiry will soon begin, and the President’s defenders are lining up their strategies. But while the Hill Republicans are coordinating, the White House seems to be clashing. Reporting from the Washington Post claims infighting is undermining the White House’s response to the inquiry. NBC News Correspondent Garrett Haake, PBS News Hour White House Correspondent Yamiche Alcindor, Politico Senior Washington Correspondent Anna Palmer and Former White House Senior Director Nayyera Haq join Katy Tur to discuss.