The Inquiry: U.S. ambassador to the Ukraine Bill Taylor testifies

United States ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor appears on Capital Hill to testify on President Trump’s actions in the Ukraine. Taylor is expected to give context to the texts between himself, E.U. Ambassador Gordon Sondland and former Special Envoy Kurt Volker. In the texts, he questioned whether aid and a White House meeting hinged on Ukraine’s compliance to investigate the President’s rivals. MSNBC Correspondent Garrett Haake, Politico Senior Writer Jake Sherman, Reuters White House Correspondent Jeff Mason and Former State Department and Former White House Senior Director Nayyera Haq join Katy Tur to discuss