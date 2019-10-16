The Inquiry: Trump’s inner circle defies House subpoenas

Michael McKinley, who recently resigned after serving as Senior Advisor to Mike Pompeo, is set to testify in front of Congress as part of the impeachment inquiry. House Democrats have been roundly criticized by Republicans about the impeachment inquiry for what they say is a secret process being carried out behind closed doors. So what are Democrats building behind the scenes to make their case public to the American people? NBC News Correspondent Geoff Bennett, NBC News National Political Reporter Josh Lederman and Washington Post White House Reporter Ashley Parker join Katy Tur to discuss.