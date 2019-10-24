The Inquiry: Tensions flare in Capitol as impeachment probe heats up

Republicans tried to make a show of yesterday's deposition. Today, we find out that that is all it was -- a show. A quarter of all House Republicans have access to closed-door witness testimony - the same testimony they tried to stop Pentagon official Laura Cooper from giving yesterday. Our team on the Hill believes that includes 9 of the Republicans who stormed the gates yesterday. Joining Katy Tur to discuss is Washington Post White House Bureau Chief Philip Rucker, Associated Press White House Reporter Jonathan Lemire, Former Republican Pennsylvania Congressman Ryan Costello and former Bush Administration NSC Senior Director Michael Allen.