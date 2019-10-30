The Inquiry: State department officials testify in impeachment probe

The Inquiry: State department officials testify in impeachment probe11:44
On Day 37 of the impeachment inquiry, lawmakers are behind closed doors with two more witnesses - current Special Advisor Catherine Croft and former Special Advisor Christopher Anderson. Plus Democrats will meet to talk about the upcoming impeachment resolution. MSNBC Correspondent Garrett Haake, Washington Post White House Reporter Shannon Pettypiece and former National Security Council Spokesperson Ned Price join Chris Jansing to discuss.