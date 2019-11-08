The Inquiry: Newly released transcripts say hold on Ukraine aid came from Mulvaney’s office

Newly released impeachment probe transcripts from Fiona Hill and Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman say the hold on Ukraine aid came from Mulvaney’s office. NBC News Correspondent, Geoff Bennett, New York Times Political Reporter Nicholas Confessore, and former member of the National Security Council and spokesperson for the U.S. Mission to the United Nations during the Obama Administration, Hagar Chemali join Katy Tur to discuss.