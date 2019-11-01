The Inquiry: House impeachment probe enters new phase

As the Democrats are preparing to hear eight new witness testimonies in the Trump impeachment probe, a new poll shows Americans are firmly in their political lanes when it comes to whether or not they think the President should be impeached and removed from office. Katy Tur discusses with MSNBC Correspondent Garrett Haake, Politico Senior Washington Correspondent Anna Palmer, New York Times White House Correspondent Michael Crowley and VP of National Security at the Center for American Progress, Kelly Magsamen.