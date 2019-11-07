The Inquiry: Democrats planning to use no-shows in impeachment inquiry against the President

The Inquiry: Democrats planning to use no-shows in impeachment inquiry against the President13:52
A House Intelligence Committee official has told NBC News they will use no-shows in the impeachment inquiry as evidence of Trump’s attempt to obstruct Congress. Chris Jansing discusses with NBC News Correspondent Geoff Bennett, New York Times Chief White House Correspondent Peter Baker, Former Senior Director for Counterterrorism at the National Security Council in the Trump Administration Javed Ali, and former Federal Prosecutor for the Southern District of New York Jessica Roth.