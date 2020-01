The human toll of America's wars and interventionist policies in the Middle East is staggering. 801,000 people have died in that region since September 11th, 2001, according to Brown University's Cost of War Project. The Host of MSNBC's "All In" Chris Hayes, Investigative Journalist and New York Times Magazine Contributor Azmat Khan, and author Zainab Salbi join Katy Tur to discuss.