The Big Question: Will Trump's Republican Wall break?

According to NBC News reporting, the President has said that he would only start worrying if National Polls showed that more than 50 percent of Americans supported impeachment, and today, one poll shows that to be the case. Which brings us to today’s Big Question: Will Trump's Republican Wall break? Katy Tur discusses with NBC’s Geoff Bennett, Washington Post White House Bureau Chief Philip Rucker, LA Times White House reporter Eli Stokols, PBS NewsHour White House Correspondent Yamiche Alcindor, and NPR Boston Senior Washington News Correspondent Kimberly Atkins.