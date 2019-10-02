The Big Question: Will President Trump’s current behavior affect how Americans feel about impeachment?

President Trump’s approval rating has plummeted and support for impeachment – even among Republicans – has increased. His response has been to become even angrier on Twitter and on camera. Will his behavior affect how Americans feel about impeachment? NBC News Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent Andrea Mitchell, NBC News Correspondent Geoff Bennett, New York Times White House Correspondent Michael Crowley, Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for East Asia and Pacific Affairs Michael Fuchs and Third Way Vice President and Former House Intel Committee Staffer Mieke Eoyang join Katy Tur to discuss.