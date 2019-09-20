The Big Question: Is the president willing to do whatever it takes to win in 2020?

As NBC’s First Read notes - if the political story of 2016 was a foreign power, Russia, attempting to interfere in our election, then the political story of 2019 appears to be the American president actively seeking the help of another foreign government, Ukraine, to defeat a political rival in the next election. Which leads to our Big Question: Is the president willing to do whatever it takes to win in 2020? NBC’s Ken Dilanian, New York Times National Security Reporter Julian Barnes, former Assistant Secretary of Defense Evelyn Farkas, and former federal prosecutor Cynthia Alksne joins MSNBC’s Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss.