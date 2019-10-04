The Big Question: How will Republican lawmakers respond to the ‘smoking texts’?

Evidence in the Trump-Ukraine scandal continues to mount after House Democrats released text messages demonstrating how U.S. Diplomats and the President’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, sought to leverage military aide and a White House visit in order to persuade Ukraine to investigate Trump’s political rivals. This leads us to today’s Big Question: How will Republican lawmakers respond to this new evidence? Katy Tur discusses with NBCNews Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent Andrea Mitchell, Washington Post White House Reporter Ashley Parker, and Politico Senior Writer Jake Sherman.