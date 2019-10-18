Student loan lender Sallie Mae executives enjoy lavish vacation as millions struggle to pay off debt

Student loan lender Sallie Mae executives enjoy lavish vacation as millions struggle to pay off debt03:52
Americans collectively owe 1.6 trillion dollars in student loan debt that they are struggling to pay off. At the same time, Sallie Mae, a private student loan lender is being sued for deceptive practices that prevent students from paying off their debt. NBC News Correspondent Catie Beck recently investigated why the company flew its employees to Hawaii, to celebrate the billions they made off loans this year?