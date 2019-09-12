Small fraction of U.S. workers get paid parental leave

The U.S. is the only developed country without a federal parental leave law in place. Just 8 states, plus Washington DC, have it. Recently MSNBC’s Katy Tur invited any lawmaker who wanted to come on her show, to talk about how to make parental leave more accessible. California Democratic Congressman Jimmy Gomez was one of the respondents, and he joins her to discuss, along with Loyola University Political Scientist and author of "Getting Paid While Taking Time," Megan Sholar.