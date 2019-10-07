Second Whistleblower emerges on Trump and Ukraine

The White House is facing a second Whistleblower - this one with first hand knowledge of the Ukraine call.That news complicates what has been the President's go-to defense, that the complaint was only second-hand. Katy Tur discusses with MSNBC Correspondent Garrett Haake, Associated Press White House Reporter and MSNBC Political Analyst Jonathan Lemire, Washington Post Political Investigative Reporter Rosalind Helderman, and Politico Senior Washington Correspondent, Anna Palmer.