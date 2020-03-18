Rep. Smith: We are still one of the leading countries in the world when it comes to manufacturing, but we need to 'shift the focus'06:34
President Trump is invoking the 1950 Defense Production Act to assist in combating the pandemic. The Act gives the President the authority to mobilize American industry to ramp up production of critical medical equipment and supplies. Washington State Democratic Congressman Adam Smith joins Katy Tur to discuss. He is the Chairman of the Armed Services Committee.