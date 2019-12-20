Rep. Rose: This is ‘an indictment of the senior leaders who lied to the public’10:07
For nearly 2 decades, both Republican and Democratic presidents have promised to end the conflict in Afghanistan - a war that has cost this nation thousands of American lives and billions of American dollars. Along the way we've been told this war was winnable, but a trove of government documents obtained by the Washington Post tell a much different story. Afghanistan War Veteran and New York Democratic Congressman Max Rose joins Katy Tur to discuss.