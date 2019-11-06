President Trump’s growing legal woes

President Trump’s growing legal woes03:34
President Trump’s legal battles are not going away. According to an attorney, cell phone records show that Trump spoke several times with the former “Apprentice” contestant who accused him of sexually assaulting her right around the time of the alleged assault. And as the President denies those allegations, he’s also preparing to ask the Supreme Court to help him keep his tax returns hidden. Former Federal Prosecutor Annemarie McAvoy joins Chris Jansing to discuss.