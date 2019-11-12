One More Thing: Trump allies received hundreds of thousands of dollars under federal health contract

One More Thing: Trump allies received hundreds of thousands of dollars under federal health contract01:21
Politico reports at least eight former White House, presidential transition and Trump campaign officials were hired as outside contractors by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. But these contractors were not needed because the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid services already has career communications staffers on the payroll. One More Thing with Katy Tur looks at this case of “big-league” wasteful spending.