Nancy Pelosi took issue with a group of high-profile freshman House members including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and Ayanna Pressley after they voted against a border funding compromise last week. Kristen Welker discusses what this could mean for the Democratic party with NBC News capitol hill correspondent, Kasie Hunt, and Senior Director of Progressive Programming For Sirius XM, Zerlina Maxwell.