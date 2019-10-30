Mulvaney left in the dark on ISIS - what does this mean?

When Osama Bin Laden was killed in 2011, White House Chief of Staff Bill Daley was seated next to President Obama. When Abu Bakar Al-Baghdadi was killed, acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney was at home in South Carolina. Is it a sign that he is now “invisible” to the president? NBC News correspondent Carol Lee and author of the book “The Gate Keepers: How the White House Chiefs of Staff Define Every Presidency” join Chris Jansing to discuss.