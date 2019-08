President Trump is using divisive topics to rally 2020 voters, such as making it harder to low-income immigrants to stay in the United States and weaken laws protecting endangered species. Republican political consultant Shermichael Singleton, former senior advisor for the Clinton campaign Adrienne Elrod and L.A. Times White House reporter Eli Stokols join Chris Jansing to discuss the President’s newest strategy for his 2020 reelection campaign.