Joel Stein on Trump voters: ‘They’re voting for what they think is the best interest for the country’04:46
75 percent of Americans think people like them have too little influence in Washington. Meanwhile, a majority of Americans say wealthy people, large businesses, political lobbyists and Wall Street have too much influence in Washington. Time Magazine Staff Writer Joel Stein says the American elite has to make some changes. But he’s also one of them, and he wants to defend them. He joins Katy Tur to discuss his new book, ‘In Defense of Elitism.’