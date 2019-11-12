How open hearings could impact public sentiment on impeachment

How open hearings could impact public sentiment on impeachment06:48
Nearly half a century ago, tens of millions of Americans watched a Presidency fall apart on live television. Today, Washington and the American public is more polarized than ever. And as the public hearings begin soon, Americans also have more opportunities than ever in this digital age to follow along. So what will that mean for lawmakers looking to make their case to voters who have already made up their mind? Daily Beast Columnist Jonathan Alter joins Katy Tur to discuss.