How far will Republicans go to defend Trump?

In the past, the President hasn’t hesitated to attack decorated war veterans who he perceives as enemies. In this case, it was a key witness in the Ukraine phone call that sparked the impeachment inquiry: Purple Heart recipient Lt. Colonel Alexander Vindman. A small number of Republicans have publicly called out the President for attacking a military hero. But how far are the rest willing to go to defend President Trump? Washington Post Congressional Reporter Mike DeBonis and Former National Security Council Spokesman Ned Price join Chris Jansing to discuss.