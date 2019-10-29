GOP turns to familiar faces as they fear 2020 wipe-out

Axios is reporting that some Republicans are privately concerned that 2020 could be catastrophic for them. The naysayers predict losses in both chambers of Congress and possibly the White House. As a result, they’re turning to some familiar faces for help. Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions is reportedly considering a run for his old Senate seat in Alabama, and former Republican Congressman Steve Knight may be looking to reclaim California’s 25th congressional district after Democrat Katie Hill resigned. MSNBC National Political Correspondent Steve Kornacki and GOP Political Consultant Shermichael Singleton join Katy Tur to discuss.