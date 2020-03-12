Former director at USAID: Social distancing is ‘critically important’12:11
Americans are looking to their government for leadership in this - Things are only going to get worse from here - and they want to know what practical steps Washington is taking. Washington Post White House Bureau Chief Philip Rucker, The Director of Columbia University's National Center for Disaster Preparedness Dr. Irwin Redlener and the former Director of Foreign Disaster Assistance for the USAID Jeremy Konyndyk join Katy Tur to discuss