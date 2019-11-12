Ex-Massachusetts Gov Deval Patrick considering presidential run

The 2020 Democratic field appeared to be winnowing, but it may in fact be doing the exact opposite. Michael Bloomberg filed paperwork to appear on the ballot for the Arkansas primary. It’s another sign that the billionaire plans to make a late entrance into the Democratic Primary. And he might not be the only one. Former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick is also considering launching a last minute bid for the White House. Washington Post Political Reporter Dave Weigel and Boston Globe Political Reporter James Pindell join Katy Tur to discuss.