Election results: Democrat declares upset victory in KY governor race

After a highly contested race for Governor in Kentucky, Democrat Andy Beshear emerged the winner. The outcome is an embarrassment for President Trump who had just visited the state on incumbent Matt Bevin’s behalf. In Virginia, Democrats won the House and Senate, taking control of the state’s government for the first time in three decades. NBC News Senior Digital White House Reporter Shannon Pettypiece and Editor and Publisher of the Cook Political Report Charlie Cook join Chris Jansing to discuss.