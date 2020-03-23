Democrats and Republicans at odds over details of coronavirus stimulus package

On capitol hill, congress is deadlocked over the Senate Republican stimulus proposal. Democrats say the bill functions as a handout to big business - and doesn't provide enough support for the state and local governments on the front lines of this crisis. But Republicans say Democrats are playing politics, while average americans are facing weeks or months without work. Former administrator of the Small Business Administration Karen Mills, principal with Risk Reversal Advisors Dan Nathan, and pediatrician at the Indiana University School of Medicine, Dr. Aaron Carroll join Stephanie Ruhle to discuss.