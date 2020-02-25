CDC warns spread of coronavirus in U.S. is inevitable: 'It's not if, it's when'05:55
Top public health officials at the Center for Disease Control say Americans should prepare for the spread of the coronavirus in communities across the United States. “It’s not so much a question of if this will happen any more, but rather more a question of exactly when," a CDC official said. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, joins Chris Jansing to discuss.