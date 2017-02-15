MSNBC Live with Kate Snow 02/15/17

Trump's Labor Secy. pick expected to withdraw nomination

NBC News' Kelly O'Donnell speaks to Kate Snow about the expected withdrawal of President Trump's Labor Secretary nominee, Andrew Puzder, and the White House's response. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

