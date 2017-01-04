MSNBC Live with Kate Snow 01/04/17

Some PA Trump voters ready to give up Obamacare

MSNBC's Cal Perry joins from Gettysburg, Pennsylvania to discuss what Trump voters think about the possibility of an Obamacare repeal. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Sources: Sen. Coats is Trump's leading DNI candidate
1 hour 24 min ago
Schumer: Dems will resist Trump on 'stolen' SCOTUS seat
19 hours 9 min ago
If Obamacare is repealed, what replaces it?
1 hour 29 min ago
Senate sets confirmation hearings for next week
3 hours 40 min ago
SC gunman claims his mental health is sound
2 hours 4 min ago
Sanders: Republicans wrong to claim mandate
Schumer predicts GOP Obamacare repeal 'chaos'
The first crisis of the Trump presidency
Sen. Schumer on Trump: 'I think we can really nail him'
Democrats, GOP gear up for an Obamacare battle

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL