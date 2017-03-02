MSNBC Live with Kate Snow 03/02/17

Senator Cory Booker: AG Jeff Sessions 'eroded' trust

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker joins MSNBC's Kate Snow to discuss why he believes Attorney General Jeff Sessions should resign. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

