MSNBC Live with Kate Snow 01/12/17

Questions surround the probe into FBI's actions

Former Assistant Attorney General Stanley Pottinger discusses the probe into the FBI's actions leading up to the election. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

DOJ to probe into FBI action ahead of election
4 hours 25 min ago
MaddowBlog: Trump rewarding allies, punishing critics with notoriety
House Oversight Chair: I support probe into FBI actions
3 hours 22 min ago
Biden: ‘I don't like Obama. I love him'
5 hours 14 min ago
Michael Moore: Trump is 'godfather' of fake news
20 hours 41 min ago
Ted Cruz: Putin a 'thug' and we must stand up to him
Sanders: 'Going to fight back' against GOP ACA cuts
I oppose Jeff Sessions; here's why: Sen. Blumenthal
Trump announces 5th Goldman Sachs hire
Experts on Trump's proposed business plan: Not good enough

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL