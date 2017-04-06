MSNBC Live with Kate Snow 04/06/17

Nancy Smith: How dare Trump call Bill O'Reilly's victims liars

Nancy Erika Smith, who represents former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson, MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle and Terry O'Neill of the National Organization for Women discuss the sexual harassment claims against Bill O'Reilly with Kate Snow. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

