MSNBC Live with Kate Snow 01/26/17

Is Trump's job plan 'trickle-down' all over again?

Former Secretary of Labor Robert Reich talks to Kate Snow about the different schools of thought regarding job creation, as President Trump vows to create "millions of new jobs." ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Mexican President cancels visit with Trump
4 hours 59 min ago
Tribe pledges to stop Trump's actions on Dakota pipeline
3 hours 38 min ago
Connecticut Gov. Malloy: We're going to protect people
2 hours 47 min ago
Rather: 'We've never had this before'
20 hours 4 min ago
Cummings: Trump 'chasing rabbit that doesn't exist’
5 hours 16 min ago
Trump under scrutiny for position on torture
'Sanctuary cities' mayors strike back after Trump order
Mexico's President to Trump: Mexico won't pay for wall
PPP poll: Trump base deluded by false facts
Trump's comments on torture ricochet across the globe

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL