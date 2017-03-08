MSNBC Live with Kate Snow 03/08/17

Holocaust survivor learns about family members he never met

Michael Bornstein, author of "Survivors Club," discusses his heroic mother who kept him alive during the war. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

