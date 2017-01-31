MSNBC Live with Kate Snow 01/31/17

Did Trump administration misunderstand national security threats?

Marc Ginsberg, former ambassador to Morocco, joins MSNBC's Kate Snow to discuss why a sweeping immigration ban isn't going to make America safer. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Albright on Trump: This is not a reality show
3 hours 36 min ago
Joe: Using the word 'betrayed' is frightening
10 hours 4 min ago
Yates testified on saying no to unlawful pres. order
15 hours 10 min ago
Maddow: Destabilizing chaos a Trump hallmark
18 hours 5 min ago
Senate Dems. boycott certain cabinet hearings
5 hours 35 min ago
Sen. Kaine: Public outcry will help Dems do their jobs better
8 hours 24 min ago
Will Sessions recuse himself from Trump investigation?
O'Donnell: Pres. Nixon only lasted 10 months after AG firing
Chaotic night in DC ends with Trump firing acting AG
Trump keeps drama high with DoJ firing

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL