MSNBC Live with Kate Snow 02/06/17

Does Trump have legal advantage on immigration ban?

Jonathan Turley, law professor at George Washington University, says he is critical of the immigration ban but that President Trump has the legal advantage. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

