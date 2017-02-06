MSNBC Live with Kate Snow 02/06/17

Does the Democratic Party need fresh blood?

Democratic strategist and former Clinton campaign adviser Doug Hattaway discusses Senate Democrats' battle against President Trump's education pick Betsy DeVos. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump comment arguably 'most anti-American' ever
7 hours 1 min ago
Trump faces GOP backlash for defending Putin
5 hours 13 min ago
Will Republican support for Trump hold?
3 hours 22 min ago
Joe: Trump must state he's against assassinating rivals
11 hours 2 min ago
Trump travel ban makes America less safe: officials
Waters: He lied. Wall Street is now in the White House
Barney Frank: Public won't like Trump's finance reform
Trump's Russia-U.S. comparison blasted by many
Trump tweet: 'Any negative polls are fake news'
MA attorney general: Trump not above law

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL