MSNBC Live with Kate Snow 02/14/17

Congress works to fight drug epidemic

Senator Rob Portman joins MSNBC's Kate Snow to discuss how some members of Congress are battling the drug epidemic. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

WH: Trump informed weeks ago about Flynn misleading VP
2 hours 49 min ago
McCain: Answers needed on Trump's ties to Russia
4 hours 38 min ago
GOP rep. on Flynn: Cover-up is worse than the crime
4 hours 13 min ago
Joe: This is a White House in chaos, and a storm is coming
9 hours 8 min ago
The timeline leading up to Flynn's resignation
4 hours 1 min ago
VP Pence was a driver of Flynn's exit
Maddow: Scandal doesn't end with Flynn leaving
16 hours 36 min ago
Why activists are feeling 'hopeful' right now
Dem Rep. Flynn resignation is 'canary in the coal mine'
Analyst: 'The markets are operating in a parallel universe'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL