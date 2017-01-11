MSNBC Live with Kate Snow 01/11/17

Bill Richardson sounds off on Donald Trump

Former Governor Bill Richardson, D - New Mexico, expresses his thoughts on President-elect Donald Trump, and Trump's claim that he'll work "really hard" on job production. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

MaddowBlog: Trump sidesteps key question on Russia scandal
Trump tweets: 'Are we living in Nazi Germany?'
8 hours 46 min ago
Unverified Trump, Russia scandal allegations roil politics
17 hours 55 min ago
Obama's farewell speech inspires hope in followers
18 hours 18 min ago
Coretta Scott King's scathing Sessions letter unearthed
18 hours 5 min ago
Trump briefed on allegations about his Russian dealings
Sen. Murphy: Tillerson's confirmation 'on a knife's edge'
Bombshell report on Trump's Russia briefing
Sessions faces tough questions during confirmation hearing
Roof sentenced to death for Charleston church massacre

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL