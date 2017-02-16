MSNBC Live with Kate Snow 02/16/17

April Ryan reacts to Trump's CBC remarks

April Ryan joins to discuss her question posed to President Trump on Thursday regarding the Congressional Black Caucus, and her concerns about how Trump will address issues in the black community. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump: 'I was just given the information' on false Electoral College margin claim
Netanyahu on two-state solution: Labels are not important
28 min 58 sec ago
Chuck: Trump's anti-media stance not playing well in D.C.
3 hours 7 min ago
Congress strips Obama-era gun regulation
6 hours 35 min ago
Joe to WH: You keep lying; we'll keep reporting about it
10 hours 20 min ago
Resistance against Trump-ordered deportations begins
19 hours 33 min ago
Does Sarandon still think Trump can bring the revolution?
GOP demand for probe into Trump-Russia ties grows
McCain: Trump administration 'dysfunctional' on nat'l security
Is a massive purge of leakers coming?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL