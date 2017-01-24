MSNBC Live with Kate Snow 01/24/17

Activist responds to Trump's executive order on pipelines

Jane Kleeb, the executive director of the Bold Alliance, speaks out against Donald Trump's executive order on the Dakota and Keystone access pipelines. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

