MSNBC Live with Kate Snow 01/05/17

4 charged in beating streamed on Facebook Live

Four people have been charged in Chicago for the beating of a man with mental health capability issues. NBC's Ron Mott and MSNBC's Ari Melber join to discuss. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Resistance to Trump begins to grow with local roots
21 hours 38 min ago
Sessions busted for faking civil rights record
20 hours 51 min ago
Team Trump still struggling to get stars for inauguration
21 hours 43 min ago
Intelligence chiefs: Julian Assange has no credibility
4 hours 18 min ago
Dylann Roof state trial delayed indefinitely
'Tower' sheds light on first US mass school shooting
NBC News confirms Obama briefed on hacking report
Collins: Obamacare plans locked in for 2017, 2018
‘Indivisible’: A guide to resisting Trump's agenda
War over Obamacare escalates on Capitol Hill

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL